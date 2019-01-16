Person claiming to be pipeline worker targets woman on Instagram

Authorities in Chester County took action after a neighbor who lives near the controversial Mariner East pipelines received an obscene message from someone claiming to be a pipeline worker.The Chester County District Attorney's office says the woman, who lives near the pipelines, posted on Instagram about the project.The alleged pipeline worker with the handle "X Rated Fusion" posted a response to the woman using vulgar language.When the woman responded by asking about safety practices, the worker posted quote: "But if my weld was bad, I hope it's in your backyard so I can watch your house burn down on the news."Local authorities have asked the pipeline workers be told to avoid any such communications with residents in Chester County.------