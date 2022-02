WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Burlington County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Willingboro, New Jersey.The incident happened Friday just before 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of John F Kennedy Way.Police say one person was shot and killed in the Kennedy Shopping Center parking lot.There is no word yet on the circumstances of the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to contact Willingboro police.