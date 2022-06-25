pet adoption

5 Philadelphia region animal shelters team up for 'mega' adoption event

Brandywine Valley SPCA, ACCT Philly, Animal Adoption Center, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center and Humane PA are participating.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five area animal shelters are coming together for a mega adoption event this weekend.

Brandywine Valley SPCA, ACCT Philly, Animal Adoption Center, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center and Humane PA are participating.

Action News was there as some of the dogs that will be up for adoption at Brandywine arrived from Texas on Friday.

Every location will have $35 adoption fees for cats and dogs.

At some, like Brandywine Valley, that fee includes spaying, neutering and microchipping.

The goal is to get at least 700 homeless pets into homes.

The event is being held this weekend, June 25 and 26.

For more information, visit BVSPCA.org.
