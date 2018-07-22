Alligator found in Prospect Park backyard

Tracie Hoffecker's Prospect Park backyard looked like a zoo this morning."Never in a million years did I think I would find that this morning!" said Hoffecker. "I immediately called my cousin."Her cousin, a Philadelphia firefighter, arrived and called friends to help.Then with an audience, the capture played out like an episode of Animal Planet.The approximately two-to-three-foot gator became show-and-tell and was surprisingly calm.Hoffecker, an animal lover, put the best interests of the gator first and called a rescue organization. The Slimy, Scaly, Taily Reptile Rescue based in Souderton removed the gator from his makeshift home.Several sightings of the alligator along the creek were reported this week. It's been the talk of this Delaware County neighborhood."It was a big concern. did they get the crocodile, alligator, whatever it was?" said Mary Bosch.People suspect someone might have bought the alligator, which is legal to do in Pennsylvania, but then let it go, which is illegal.Hoffecker is hoping that there aren't any more lurking about."I keep looking to see if there's one or two or more back there," she said. "I will continue to look and see if there's any more."Officials from the rescue said they are hoping a zoo will adopt the alligator.------