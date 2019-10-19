Pets & Animals

Bald eagle recovering after hit by car, left on side of road in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WPVI) -- Troopers in Connecticut came to the rescue of a bald eagle on the side of the road that had been hit by a vehicle.

The eagle was discovered just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on Route 8 near exit 25.

Police discovered the bird had a broken wing and called Waterbury Animal Control to the scene to help.

Police said the eagle became scared and started running down an embankment toward the Naugatuck River.

The bird was eventually caught and transported to Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officers.

Police said the bird is stable and was taken to Sharon Audubon in Sharon, CT for rehab.
