Battle over stray cat feeding ban in Pa. town

PALMERTON, Pa. (WPVI) --You might think feeding stray cats could become a problem, but people in one Pennsylvania community are actually trying to protect the practice.
A crowd packed Palmerton Borough Hall in Carbon County Thursday night.
They are trying to overturn a law that forbids feeding strays.
One woman says she's already been fined $123.
Humane officers defend the act as long as it's part of a Trap-Neuter-Release program to control the population.
Borough leaders have agreed to meet with animal activists next week to hopefully come to a common ground.
------
