Battle over stray cat feeding ban in Pa. town

Battle over stray cat feeding ban in Palmerton, Pa. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 11, 2019.

PALMERTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
You might think feeding stray cats could become a problem, but people in one Pennsylvania community are actually trying to protect the practice.

A crowd packed Palmerton Borough Hall in Carbon County Thursday night.

They are trying to overturn a law that forbids feeding strays.

One woman says she's already been fined $123.

Humane officers defend the act as long as it's part of a Trap-Neuter-Release program to control the population.

Borough leaders have agreed to meet with animal activists next week to hopefully come to a common ground.

