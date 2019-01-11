Battle over stray cat feeding ban in Pa. town

You might think feeding stray cats could become a problem, but people in one Pennsylvania community are actually trying to protect the practice.A crowd packed Palmerton Borough Hall in Carbon County Thursday night.They are trying to overturn a law that forbids feeding strays.One woman says she's already been fined $123.Humane officers defend the act as long as it's part of a Trap-Neuter-Release program to control the population.Borough leaders have agreed to meet with animal activists next week to hopefully come to a common ground.------