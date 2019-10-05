Brandywine Valley SPCA caring for 54 dogs from Bahamas

The SPCA says the dogs are originally from the Abaco Islands, which are in the northern Bahamas and east of southern Florida.
"Abaco and Grand Bahama suffered the most damage during the hurricane, with many homes, businesses and even full towns obliterated. Many pets lost their families and their homes," the SPCA said.
The dogs were rescued by local animal welfare groups in the Bahamas. They were held for several weeks in hopes of being reunited with their families.
After they weren't reclaimed, the dogs were flown by Wings of Rescue to Georgetown.
The dogs were taken to the SPCA's Animal Rescue Center.
"The ARC was purchased and designed specifically for needs like this - the victims of devastating circumstances needing a bridge to reach a positive outcome with a family. These dogs will receive medical treatment as needed and, after a 14-day quarantine for preventive measures, will go up for adoption at our Georgetown, New Castle and West Chester Campuses. Medical supplies to assist in caring for the dogs have been generously donated by GreaterGood.org," the SPCA said.
The SPCA is asking for donations to help them care for the dogs.
"The trauma these dogs experienced is unimaginable. We're proud and honored to be chosen to help them find loving families. That doesn't come without significant cost, considering the quarantine and continuing medical care that began with the team on the ground in the Bahamas. Please support our work on behalf of these dogs with a donation today," the SPCA said.
To donate, visit https://bvspca.org/dorian/.