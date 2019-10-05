Pets & Animals

Brandywine Valley SPCA caring for 54 dogs from Bahamas

GEORGETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Fifty-four dogs rescued from the Bahamas after the devastation of Hurricane Dorian are now in the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The SPCA says the dogs are originally from the Abaco Islands, which are in the northern Bahamas and east of southern Florida.

"Abaco and Grand Bahama suffered the most damage during the hurricane, with many homes, businesses and even full towns obliterated. Many pets lost their families and their homes," the SPCA said.


EMBED More News Videos

Over 100 pets flown into Delaware to escape Hurricane Dorian. Katie Katro has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on September 3, 2019.



The dogs were rescued by local animal welfare groups in the Bahamas. They were held for several weeks in hopes of being reunited with their families.

After they weren't reclaimed, the dogs were flown by Wings of Rescue to Georgetown.

The dogs were taken to the SPCA's Animal Rescue Center.

"The ARC was purchased and designed specifically for needs like this - the victims of devastating circumstances needing a bridge to reach a positive outcome with a family. These dogs will receive medical treatment as needed and, after a 14-day quarantine for preventive measures, will go up for adoption at our Georgetown, New Castle and West Chester Campuses. Medical supplies to assist in caring for the dogs have been generously donated by GreaterGood.org," the SPCA said.



The SPCA is asking for donations to help them care for the dogs.

"The trauma these dogs experienced is unimaginable. We're proud and honored to be chosen to help them find loving families. That doesn't come without significant cost, considering the quarantine and continuing medical care that began with the team on the ground in the Bahamas. Please support our work on behalf of these dogs with a donation today," the SPCA said.

To donate, visit https://bvspca.org/dorian/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgeorgetownspcadogshurricane dorianhurricanedel. news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek 'hanging in there' during new round of chemo
'Old Lady Gaga' walks to stamp out Parkinson's
93-year-old veteran opens boozy bakery in Voorhees
Harvard student, officer recreate photo 15 years later
9 New Jersey cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in America, report says
21-year-old oversleeps jury duty, goes to jail for 10 days
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cool
Show More
Underage drinking sting at Main Line bar results in citations
North Penn senior makes half-court shot at pep rally
Yorkie, left for dead, found in North Philadelphia trash can
Police: 'Felony Lane Gang' breaking into cars at West Goshen parks
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
More TOP STORIES News