NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minnesota (WPVI) -- Butterflies gathered on two Liatris flowers on a property in Minnesota.
Chuck Anderson, the owner of the property, captured mesmerizing video of the monarchs.
Anderson says he sees the monarch butterflies gather on his property every August.
According to the Minnesota pollution control agency, the monarch is the only butterfly in North America that actually migrates in the fall to a warmer climate.
The Liatris flowers are known to be particularly attractive to butterflies, including monarchs.
Anderson describes his property as "16 acres of native grasses and wildflowers," so perhaps it is no surprise that the property attracts butterflies!
Butterflies swarm wildflowers on Minnesota property
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News