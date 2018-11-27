PETS & ANIMALS

Canine Partners for Life are changing the lives of people

CHESTER CO., Pa. (WPVI) --
Service dogs that are trained in our area are changing the lives of people in need all across the country.

Canine Partners for Life is a non-profit that runs out of Chester County.

They are dedicated to training dogs that give the gift of independence and increased confidence to people with a wide range of physical and cognitive disabilities.

Some of the dogs from Canine Partners for Life were in our 6abc studios Tuesday morning.

These dogs make a huge difference in so many lives, but they need the public's help to support their important mission.

Canine Partners for Life has a goal of raising $60,000 today, on this Day of Giving.

For more information, click on Canine Partners for Life.

