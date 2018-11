Canine Partners for Life are changing the lives of people

Service dogs that are trained in our area are changing the lives of people in need all across the country.Canine Partners for Life is a non-profit that runs out of Chester County.They are dedicated to training dogs that give the gift of independence and increased confidence to people with a wide range of physical and cognitive disabilities.Some of the dogs from Canine Partners for Life were in our 6abc studios Tuesday morning.These dogs make a huge difference in so many lives, but they need the public's help to support their important mission.Canine Partners for Life has a goal of raising $60,000 today, on this Day of Giving.For more information, click on Canine Partners for Life ------