Canine Partners for Life are changing the lives of people

CHESTER CO., Pa. (WPVI) --Service dogs that are trained in our area are changing the lives of people in need all across the country.
Canine Partners for Life is a non-profit that runs out of Chester County.
They are dedicated to training dogs that give the gift of independence and increased confidence to people with a wide range of physical and cognitive disabilities.
Some of the dogs from Canine Partners for Life were in our 6abc studios Tuesday morning.
These dogs make a huge difference in so many lives, but they need the public's help to support their important mission.
Canine Partners for Life has a goal of raising $60,000 today, on this Day of Giving.
For more information, click on Canine Partners for Life.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps