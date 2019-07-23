Cat shot 4 times in Philadelphia, needs leg amputated, family says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Northeast Philadelphia family says someone shot their cat at least four times with a pellet gun this past weekend.Miranda Jaje says she found her daughter's cat, Wilber, crying on her front porch on Sunday night. When she brought him inside, she realized he was in bad shape.After rushing him to an emergency vet, Jaje discovered Wilber had been shot four times. One of the pellets broke his shoulder bone, another was lodged near his heart.The family says the senseless act has devastated them.Though he will survive, Wilber will have to have one of his front legs amputated at a cost of more than $1,200.If you have any information on who shot the cat, contact police at 215-686-TIPS.