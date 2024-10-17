Man sought for abandoning 7 newborn puppies in box outside Pennsylvania police station

EAST PENNSBORO TWP., Pennsylvania -- Police are looking for a man who they say abandoned seven newborn puppies in a milk crate outside of a police station in Pennsylvania, authorities say.

The incident occurred last Friday when police say an unidentified man who only named himself "Chris" contacted the East Pennsboro Township Police Department informing them that he had discovered the seven puppies near the Susquehanna-Perry Park in Enola, Pennsylvania, according to a statement from the East Pennsboro Township Police Department.

East Pennsboro Township Police Department

"A short while later, East Pennsboro Police located a milk crate containing seven puppies that had been left abandoned on the stairs at the East Pennsboro Township Police Department," authorities said.

"This act of abandonment poses a significant health risk to the puppies, as they are of care dependent age and have been separated from their mother," police continued. "We are seeking the public's help in identifying the individual responsible for this act."

Authorities have not confirmed a possible motive in the case and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the East Pennsboro Township Police Department or Detective Anthony Fiore at 717-732-3633.