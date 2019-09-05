PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Kristen Kidd is a photographer. But she doesn't pick up her camera until she gets to know her subject.
For this project, there were dozens of them. Some even walked on all fours.
Kidd profiled local women and their dogs. They shared tales of joy, sorrow, elation and grief. Though they had different backgrounds, each couple had a deeply profound connection with one another.
She compiled her photographs and stories into a book, "Woman's Best Friend," which is due to launch this Saturday, September 7. She found it fitting to donate 100% of the proceeds to Harley's Haven Dog Rescue to help dogs without homes.
To learn more, visit their site.
Philly author illustrates how dogs can be lifesavers
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News