community journalist

Philly author illustrates how dogs can be lifesavers

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Kristen Kidd is a photographer. But she doesn't pick up her camera until she gets to know her subject.

For this project, there were dozens of them. Some even walked on all fours.

Kidd profiled local women and their dogs. They shared tales of joy, sorrow, elation and grief. Though they had different backgrounds, each couple had a deeply profound connection with one another.

She compiled her photographs and stories into a book, "Woman's Best Friend," which is due to launch this Saturday, September 7. She found it fitting to donate 100% of the proceeds to Harley's Haven Dog Rescue to help dogs without homes.

To learn more, visit their site.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogscommunity journalistpetsanimal
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Miniature device checks air quality in Philly
A taste of reggae at Philly wine festival
German flavors galore at Philly's Cannstatter Volksfest
New book bank bringing smiles to thousands
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire company says Haverford Twp. was wrong to shut them down
3 injured when worker strikes power line while drilling in Northeast Philly
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
Hurricane Dorian's expected impact on Philadelphia, Jersey Shore
AccuWeather: Increasing clouds today, a Dorian impact Friday
Burlington County pond closed due to toxic algae
Smollett unaware alleged attack would trigger 'extensive investigation'
Show More
Officials warn to check charities before donating to Dorian victims
Cops: Estranged husband arrested again in Jennifer Dulos case
Woman admits to fatally stabbing identical twin in street fight
Walgreens, CVS ask customers not to openly carry guns in its stores
First day of school becomes 'snow day' due to construction
More TOP STORIES News