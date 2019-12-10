Pets & Animals

Pigeons seen wearing cowboy hats in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS. Nevada -- You see a lot of strange things in Las Vegas and here's an example.

Video posted on social media shows pigeons wearing small cowboy hats.

Robert Lee recorded the footage and posted the video to his Facebook page on December 5.

Lee told Storyful that he and his girlfriend were leaving his neighborhood when he spotted the pigeons out of the corner of his eye.

"The rodeo is in town so that's the only explanation I have," he said.

However, a rescue group says it's no laughing matter.

Lofty Hopes is worried about the birds and working to find them to remove the hats.

How the cowboy hats got on the pigeons remains a mystery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnevadabirdsanimals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles rally past Manning, Giants 23-17 in OT
Playoff scenarios: How Eagles can get into postseason
AccuWeather: More rain today, wet snow Wednesday morning
Ex-lifer back on track for release amid old shoplifting case in Philly
Police: Driver of stolen work van crashes into several cars
Manager catches baby falling off counter in pawnshop
Show More
Democrats preparing articles of impeachment against Trump
Rowan University meets with students to talk about recent suicides
African American community gather to address crime problem in Philly
Officials shut down several 'stop-and-go' corner stores in Philly
Man accused of leaving snowballs packed with nails in NJ roadway
More TOP STORIES News