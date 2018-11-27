PETS & ANIMALS

Police officer rescues chicken from fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officer rescues chicken from fire. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 27, 2018.

A police officer who saved a chicken from becoming a roaster is taking a ribbing from his fellow officers.

Body cam video released by the Ossining, New York, police shows the officer responding to a shed fire on Saturday. He removed some propane tanks when he discovered the chicken. The bird clucks as the officer carries the bird to safety. He told the owner, "I got your chicken."

The police department wrote on Facebook, "Somewhere around the first day of field training some salty cop usually hits you with, 'Kid, you wouldn't believe what goes on around here if I told you.'"

The department says if you ever wanted to get a hard time from your co-workers, "be a hero...to a chicken."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldanimal rescuerescuepetsfirefighterschickendogs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Long-lost Brooklyn dog named 'Sinatra' mysteriously appears in Florida
Shelter Me: ACCT Philly
Baby surprise: San Diego Zoo ape on birth control has child
Firefighters rescue dog stuck in pipe in North Jersey
Trump spares Thanksgiving turkey in annual ceremony
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Calls for A.C. mayor, councilman to step down after nightclub incident
'Scream' mask wearing suspect burglarizes Hatboro home
Ex-attorney general Kane loses appeal, may soon head to jail
Man accused of stabbing woman, holding another hostage
Police: Teacher killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Murphy renews call for $15 minimum wage bill this year
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
N.J. lawmakers advance bill legalizing recreational marijuana
Show More
Customers who got free money from faulty ATM can keep it
Delivery services can help keep package thieves at bay
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Father, daughter escape Pottstown fire
AccuWeather: Windy, Colder Today
More News