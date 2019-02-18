Puppy survives hawk attack

Newly released video shows a small puppy's brush with death.
The video shows a hawk swooping into a Las Vegas backyard on Friday and attacking a Yorkshire Terrier.
Lulu the Yorkie is just under a year old and weighs just two pounds.
A person comes to swat at the hawk, while another dog paces nearby.
The hawk eventually flew away.
Lulu has a clawed neck, but is otherwise OK.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldpuppyattackhawk
pets-animalsu.s. & worldpuppyattackhawk