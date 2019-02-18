PETS & ANIMALS

Puppy survives hawk attack

Puppy survives hawk attack. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 18, 2019.

Newly released video shows a small puppy's brush with death.

The video shows a hawk swooping into a Las Vegas backyard on Friday and attacking a Yorkshire Terrier.

Lulu the Yorkie is just under a year old and weighs just two pounds.

A person comes to swat at the hawk, while another dog paces nearby.

The hawk eventually flew away.

Lulu has a clawed neck, but is otherwise OK.

