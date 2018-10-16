A man doing work outside a church in Virginia came across a rare, sweet discovery.Clinging to a chain-link fence was an Italian honey bee colony without a hive!In a video posted by Virginia Wildlife Management and Control on Facebook, the honey combs can be seen unprotected, clearly exposed to the elements.On Wednesday, the agency removed the colony ahead of Hurricane Michael's arrival in the state.The colony is now being held in a hive box where it will be monitored during the winter, with the intention of releasing the bees back on the church property once the colony is stabilized.-----