Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck

ORLANDO, Florida (WPVI) -- A service dog working at Walt Disney World recently had a cuddly reunion with her favorite character -- Donald Duck!

Nala the dog's encounter with the Disney character was posted to Nala's official YouTube channel on September 20th.

A clip posted to Nala's Instagram read, "Nala was reunited with Donald Duck today!

Nala's Instagram features photos of the adorable pup in different places across Disney.
