Shelter animals receive warm beds following community donations

Volunteers at one local shelter are helping animals be a little more comfortable this winter as they wait for their forever homes.The Voorhees Animal Orphanage on Cooper Road campaigned to spare the shelter animals from having to sleep on the cold concrete and donors obliged."We have a very old and antiquated building," said Jennifer Bailey. "When you look around you can see daylight and I'm not talking because the windows are open, there are cracks."So Bailey went to Facebook asking for donations to buy what are called Kuranda beds.They're beds that suspend off those cold concrete floors."Our supporters rallied and filled our wish list in less than 24 hours," said Bailey.But donors took things to the next level. The animal orphanage was linked up with a non-profit called Bubba's Beds for Shelter dogs."They were able actually to donate the incremental difference from a lower grade bed to the higher quality Cambridge model, which is chew proof and should last a long time," said Bailey/On Saturday, the owners of Kuranda beds and volunteers from Bubba's Beds came from Maryland and upstate New York to assemble all of the beds.The space to work in was donated by the Voorhees Fire Department."Many numbers of people have told us how good the beds are for the dogs," said Mike Harding, of the Kuranda Dog Bed Company. "It gives them comfort, a soft resting place to go to and also reduces their stress."In total, 70 beds have been donated.------