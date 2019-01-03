Spiked kevlar vests designed to protect dogs from coyotes

A Colorado woman is taking big steps to protect her small dogs from coyotes, while adding a little fashion in their lives.Kae Warnock shelled out more than $100 each for 'protective vests.'They're made from 'bite-proof' kevlar with spikes, and designed to make smaller dogs appear larger.Warnock says her two dogs love roaming the back yard for long periods of time.After recent coyote attacks in her neighborhood, she says she's not taking any chances.Warnock says a coyote recently jumped their six foot fence into the backyard, and attacked the family's cat.She's hoping the spiked vests will ward off any danger.-----