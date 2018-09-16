PETS & ANIMALS

Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Delaware County

Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Delaware County. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 16, 2018.

DELAWARE COUNTY (WPVI) --
A warning about an invasive insect that's spreading throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania.

The Spotted Lanternfly was recently discovered in Delaware County.

Officials say it was first spotted in Berks County four years ago.

The insect, which is native to Asia, poses a significant threat to the state's agriculture.

Officials are planning to hold a meeting in the coming months for residents and business owners on how to control the spread.

