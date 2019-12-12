Pets & Animals

Squirrel caught stealing package outside Los Angeles apartment

LOS ANGELES, California -- A Los Angeles resident is dealing with a porch pirate, but this is not your typical thief.

Security camera footage captured a squirrel stealing a package outside an apartment.

The furry little bandit was recorded on Tuesday.

But someone saw what it did and returned the package to the owner.

However, this may not be the first time the squirrel did a snatch-and-run.

The man who lives in the apartment says he often finds his packages in nearby bushes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniatheftsquirrelporch piratepackage theft
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mike Vick will still be honored at Pro Bowl amid pushback
Local Hebrew Israelites condemn Jersey City shooting
Philadelphia police sergeant arrested on assault charges
Houston man rescuing dog stuck outside elevator goes viral
AccuWeather: Sunny, but cold today
Man shot near Mayfair Diner
Show More
Philadelphia Free Library dropping overdue book fees
Life Lessons from Inside The Locker Room. Mike Quick - Overheard at Tredici.
Official proposes using cruise ship to house the homeless
Delco officials create task force to track down mysterious odor
Charges withdrawn against brother in fatal shooting of high school football star
More TOP STORIES News