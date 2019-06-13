Pets & Animals

Video shows Philly bear outside apartment complex

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was another sighting of the elusive black bear that's been on the move in Philadelphia.

The bear was spotted in Roxborough Thursday morning, one day after it was seen roaming around East Falls.

Thelma Barnes recorded video of the bear around 11:20 a.m. and called police.

The baby bear, estimated to be around 2 years old, searched through a dumpster outside the Henry on the Park apartment complex on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue.

"I was coming back from going to the store. I was pulling around to park the car and I saw a baby bear. He was in the dumpster, pulled out trash, on the ground, going back on top of the dumpster. He was just having a ball back there," Barnes said with a laugh.

The bear has been on the run for five days.

After going through the dumpster, it appeared the bear went back into some nearby brush.

The Philadelphia Police Department and Game Warden are standing by at the apartment complex parking lot in case the bear returns.

If he does return, they would tranquilize the bear and take him to a more secure location.
