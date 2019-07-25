'I was scared': Pharmacy worker shaken after armed robbery in Juniata Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Juniata Park are asking for the public's to help them solve an armed pharmacy robbery.In surveillance video, you can see two masked men rush into the Universal Pharmacy on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue on Tuesday night.One of the robbers chases a worker into the back of the store, while the other tosses a gold backpack on the counter demanding cash.The other man then returns and points a Tec-9-style gun at the cashier."I was nervous, I was scared," said the female employee who did not want to be identified. She spoke exclusively to Action News."The first guy with the book bag, he told me give me the money, so I was so nervous. I was trying to open the register," she said. "But when the other one came with the gun, he told me to give him the money! He said, 'If you don't give me the money, I'll f*** you up!' That was scary."Terrified, she emptied out the registers and the lottery machine. The suspects fled the scene."They knew exactly what they were doing," said Lt. Robert Brockenbrough. "They walked straight down the walkway of the store, into the store, one went right towards the register with the backpack the other went down the aisle, came back up the aisle."It's not clear if the suspect cased the place beforehand, but they're working to see if the brazen bandits are linked to any other armed robberies in the area.No injuries were reported. The incident happened just as the store was closing.If you have any information contact police at 215-686-TIPS.