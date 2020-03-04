Politics

Gov. Phil Murphy's surgery for kidney tumor successful

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Surgery to remove a tumor from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's kidney was a success, the state's lieutenant governor said.

Murphy is now resting at a hospital in New York City, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said.

Oliver is serving as New Jersey's acting governor while Murphy recovers.

The surgery followed Murphy's announcement on Twitter last month that he had a tumor on his left kidney and planned to undergo a partial nephrectomy to remove it.

"The prognosis is very good and I'm profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early," Murphy said at the time.

Murphy, a Democrat, said in his recent budget address that he was overwhelmed and thankful for an outpouring of encouragement since news of the tumor became public.

Ninety percent of such tumors are cancerous, Murphy's office said, but doctors won't be able to tell for sure until the surgery.

Ahead of the surgery, Murphy told NJ Advance Media that doctors are confident of being able to eradicate it. He said he didn't anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew jerseyhealthtumorpoliticsphil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News