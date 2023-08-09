Philadelphia police seek arsonist after fire in Center City restaurant

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a man wanted for setting a fire inside a Center City restaurant last month.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a man wanted for setting a fire inside a Center City restaurant last month.

Cameras show the suspected arsonist lighting the stove inside a business on the 400 block of South Broad Street back on the morning of July 25.

He then piled flammable material on top of the appliance and left the restaurant.

A few minutes later, the man returned to the business and threw a plastic trash can on top of the flames.

Officials say he then loitered outside the business, watching the fire activity before taking the subway.

If you recognize him, contact police at 215-686-TIPS.