Philadelphia pro bass player gives back with annual 'Bass Bootcamp'

With four decades of experience, renowned bassist Gerald Veasley is teaching fellow musicians how to hit the right notes.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gerald Veasley grew up in West Philadelphia in the 1960s and 1970s. On one particular Christmas, he received a bass guitar as a gift. But there was a catch.

"The one obligation was that my family said you have to take lessons," he said. "You have to take this seriously."

And seriously he took it.

Veasley went on to play bass in his neighborhood and far beyond. In his four-decades-long career, he has collaborated with some of the world's best jazz, R &B, and gospel musicians.

"Playing bass has taken me literally around the world," said Veasley. "I've been to almost every state in the United States, every country in Europe."

Veasley, also an educator, decided that he wanted to foster an interest in the instrument for others. Along with his wife and business partners, he created Gerald Veasley's Bass Bootcamp in 2002.

The course started with 33 students in Reading, Pennsylvania. It soon moved to Philadelphia, where it has grown over two decades. This year, 75 students came from around the country to get hands-on instruction from Veasley and his cohort of contemporaries.

"It's nice to have something where I am actually playing in front of people," said Scott Hirose from Center City. "That's such a fear of mine, so it's great to have this environment."

The three-day event took place at the Courtyard Marriott on City Avenue. It spanned a broad range of genres even beyond the jazz music that Veasley has mastered. And he hopes it continues to grow in the future.

"I would love to see thousands of people at least try the bass," he said.

Gerald Veasley's Bass Bootcamp plans to return to Philadelphia in 2024. To learn more, visit their website.

