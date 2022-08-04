Suspects in distinctive sweatshirts sought for series of Philadelphia business robberies

Police say the suspects got cash in two of the incidents, but left empty-handed when a cashier at one of the stores fought back.

Video released by Philadelphia police shows two suspects wanted for a series of business robberies.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for two suspects in a series of armed robberies at Philadelphia businesses, and investigators want the public to take note of the distinctive sweatshirts both were wearing.

One of the suspects was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a graphic of the band "Nirvana" on the front.

The other suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a skull and crossbones along with the letters "F" and "G."

DOLLAR GENERAL ROBBERY

The first in the series of robberies happened at the Dollar General store at 2801 Ridge Avenue around 7:20 p.m. on July 27.

Police say one of the suspects pulled out a gun, went behind the register, and demanded money.

The suspects fled after getting the cash - and robbing money from a customer.

WING STOP ROBBERY

The next robbery happened at about 6:08 p.m. on August 1 at the Wing Stop at 1501 N. Broad Street.

Police say one of the suspects pulled out a gun with an extended magazine and demanded money from the register.

After obtaining the cash both suspects fled.

DOLLAR TREE ROBBERY

Just 15 minutes later, police say the same suspects entered the Dollar Tree store at 2601 W. Girard Avenue.

Once again, police say one of the men pulled out a gun with an extended magazine and demanded money from the register.

However, in this case, police say the cashier began to fight back, causing the gun to fall to the ground.

Both suspects then assaulted the cashier before fleeing without taking anything.

The "Nirvana" shirt worn by one of the suspects was later recovered in the 1200 block of N. Taney Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477) or dial 911.