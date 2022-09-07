Carjackings are happening all over Philadelphia, but there are some hotspots

The Philadelphia Police Department says there have been 946 carjackings and attempts this year.

PHILADELPHA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says there have been 946 carjackings and attempts this year. That is up from 847 in all of 2021.

Video released by Philadephia police shows a carjacking play out in Southwest Philadelphia at 6 a.m. exactly one month ago. Two men approach, one of them armed, and the victim found himself in what police say is a very common position.

"The majority of the carjackings are parked vehicles," says Philadelphia Police Inspector Charles Layton.

In this case, on the 600 block of South 62nd Street, the victim exits his car without a fight. Layton says that's the best move.

"When somebody approaches you with a gun, you just give them the keys at that point. It's not worth your life for the car," said Layton.

Carjackings are happening all over the city, but investigators say there are some hot spots.

"The 22nd District, the 24th, and 25th in the East Division and the lower end of the 15th District have the most number of carjackings at this point," said Layton.

In terms of the perpetrators, police are often seeing teens carry out these crimes; joyriding, using them for transportation or crime.

"These cars that are being carjacked are being utilized in robberies and shootings as well," said Layton.

As technology changes so does criminal behavior.

"We created the key fob to cut down on car thefts, but what that did is increase the number of carjackings. Because you now need those fobs," said Layton.

The most frequently carjacked cars in Philadelphia are Hondas and Toyotas. That may just be because they are more popular models on the road.

The lesson from police: get in your car and drive off right away. Park your car and get out right away.