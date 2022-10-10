Police: 12-year-old girl found safe after suspect steals car at Roxborough gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old girl was found safe after police say a suspect stole a vehicle from a Philadelphia gas station Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at a gas station near Ridge and Manatawana avenues in the city's Roxborough section.

Police say the girl was sitting in the vehicle when the suspect jumped in and drove off.

The male suspect then drove up Ridge Pike into Plymouth Meeting where he left the car and the girl in a parking lot and took off, according to investigators.

The girl was found unharmed.

Police say the suspect was later arrested.