PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A carjacking suspect was arrested after a fiery crash in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.Police say the car was stolen just outside a Save A Lot on Rising Sun Avenue and C Street.The suspect later crashed at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue near the campus of Temple University. The impact of the crash sent the stolen vehicle up in flames.Police say the suspect tried to run from the scene but was arrested.No injuries were reported in the incident.The suspect has not been identified.