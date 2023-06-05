More employees headed back into workplace, hybrid still a viable option

Only about 19% of households nationwide had someone who worked from home at least once a week, according to the data. In the tri-state metro area, 35% of households had a remote worker.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When you ask people in Center City where they work, many of them won't necessarily say in a Center City office.

"Today I'm downtown working at our main office at WSFS Bank," said Andy Black of Huntingdon Valley, PA.

"A little hybrid. I'm actually first time in the city in months," said another worker.

Even the experts have experienced some changes to their work environment. Temple University Fox School of Business and Management Professor Dr. Subodha Kumar just moved back into his office on campus. He says more workers are doing the same.

"In the last few months, we have seen more and more companies asking their employees to come back," said Kumar.

Our 6abc Data Team found, nationwide, only about 19% of households had someone who worked from home at least once a week. In the tri-state metro area, 35% of households had a remote worker.

Workplace expert Michael Sherlock, though, has seen some employee pushback.

"The people who really juggle and do this well find great balance and career success," said Sherlock, who is CEO of Shock Your Potential, a global professional services and training company.

Employees are less likely to get the choice to work from home compared to a year ago when companies were struggling to find good candidates.

"The tables have turned now," said Kumar. "They are perfectly fine letting people go, or using it as a threat that if you're asking for too much flexible hours, they may ask you to leave."

But experts don't think the work-from-home option will totally go away.

"I think most businesses will have a hybrid kind of model," said Kumar.

Sherlock thinks in the next year many companies will want employees to come in four days a week. She says there's value in face-to-face time.

"If you're not in the meeting face-to-face and you have colleagues who are also in line for different promotions, you might not get thought of first," she said.

The changing landscape has some workers wishing companies would catch up.

"Get with the times," said Jona Shreeves Taylor, who works in an office Monday- Friday.

Kumar thinks companies are still testing the remote and flex schedules.

He says in a few years we'll really know if these changes are permanent.

"We're going to figure out solutions that allow for greater flexibility," said Sherlock, "as long as we're clear about what the expectations are."