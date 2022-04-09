Philadelphia holds 'celebration of champions' for 5 youth sports teams that won national titles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The city of Philadelphia held a "Celebration of Champions" in honor of its five youth sports teams that brought home national titles in 2021.The teams paraded from City Hall, down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where city leaders and community members applauded their accomplishments."Let's give it up for our own champions!" city representative Sheila Hess told the crowd."Thank you to the coaches who have guided, mentored, trained these young athletes," said Mayor Jim Kenney.The winning programs include the Enon Eagles U13 football team, The Inner City Warriors 13U team, the Oak Lane Wildcats 18U team, the North Philly Aztecs 8U cheer team and the Frankford Chargers 10U team."This was my first year coaching, I wasn't going to coach but we needed a coach for this age group so I stepped out on faith and decided to coach," said Natisha Tarvers, head coach of the Frankford Chargers. Her daughter is one of the athletes on the team.All of the teams are led by volunteer coaches."We're struggling with some issues now with violence and other things, but the vast majority of kids in all of our neighborhoods are just like these kids, the parents are just like these parents, and the coaches are just like these folks," said Kenney.The city says this a great reminder of what's possible for kids when someone invests in them."They need a positive role model, they need an outlet, between school and the whole pandemic going on, they just need something to look forward to," said Tarvers.