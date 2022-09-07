Another Philadelphia councilmember announces mayoral candidacy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The shake-up continues at Philadelphia City Hall as council members eye a run for mayor.

The now former Councilmember Derek Green made the announcement yesterday. But on Wednesday, he made it official.

Green made his announcement inside a local barber shop in West Philadelphia, surrounded by family and friends.

The 51-year-old candidate was the third councilmember to resign over the past three weeks, and the second to formally declare their candidacy for mayor.

Councilmember Cherelle Parker stepped down Wednesday morning expressing her desire to succeed Jim Kenney in accordance with a city statute mandating any elected office holder resign before seeking another elected office.

"We are ready to take our message to neighborhoods across the city of Philadelphia. They should all be safer, they should be cleaner," she said.

With more than a year to go before the mayoral election, every candidate, so far, agrees the top issue confronting Philadelphia is public safety.

"I'm running for mayor because Philadelphians should expect more and deserve better from our city," Green said.

"There is no way for us to grow our economy, to enhance our tax base if we don't have a safe city," Parker said.

Maria Quinones Sanchez also stepped down from City Council yesterday expressing her desire to run for mayor.

Allan Domb resigned three weeks ago but has yet to formally announce his candidacy.

Meanwhile, still, no word when, or if, a special election will be held to fill all those vacant seats as more such announcements are expected over the coming days and weeks.