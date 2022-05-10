Philadelphia recommends masks for large indoor gatherings this spring, summer

Test before you attend big events to help lower risk for everyone.

If you test positive for COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider to see if you can get treated. Medications like Paxlovid can reduce hospitalizations due to COVID-19 by up to 90 percent.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the time of year again with graduations, weddings, proms and all kinds of big gatherings.Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says these kinds of gatherings, especially when indoor, pose a significant risk of spread.As of now, the city averaging 261 new cases a day.Bettigole is recommending a mask, especially if you feel you're at risk."There's enough COVID-19 around right now that any of these big indoor gatherings you really have to assume there's going to be somebody there who has COVID-19 and could be spreading it," said Bettigole.The Philadelphia Health Department is sharing these recommendations if you're attending large seasonal events:"Tests are readily available now. They're free with private insurance and free with Medicaid and Medicare. If you don't have insurance, you can get them at federal qualified health centers, but we want people to have tests at home so they can run a test," said Dr. Bettigole.She adds you may want even add a mask into certain situations when out and about as the weather gets nicer."If you're taking the bus, if you're going to the mall -- that's a great time to put a mask on so you don't bring something home inadvertently," said Bettigole.