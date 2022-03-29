child killed

Intoxicated driver jumps curb, kills child walking with mother in Philadelphia: DA

"My heart is broken for this child, and for the family that now grieves such a terrible loss," said DA Larry Krasner.
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after he allegedly drove under the influence and killed a young child who was walking on the sidewalk, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's office.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday on the 3000 block of West Girard Avenue.

Authorities said 62-year-old Timothy Robinson was intoxicated when he jumped a sidewalk curb and hit a mother and her 3-year-old child while traveling in a 2020 Black Nissan Rogue SUV.

Timothy Robinson



The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The mother was not injured.

"My heart is broken for this child, and for the family that now grieves such a terrible loss. Intoxicated driving is never okay, and this tragedy is why. My office will work to hold Mr. Robinson accountable," said DA Larry Krasner in a statement.

Robinson is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI and other related offenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal crashchild killed
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
Family of 12-year-old boy shot, killed by police speaks out
Police: Child killed after accidentally hit by grandmother parking car
South Jersey father charged with killing 6-year-old son
Family heartbroken after 4-year-old boy dies in shooting
TOP STORIES
Large crime scene set up after body found in Chester park
Remains found by divers in Delco identified as man missing since 2003
5 dead after pileup on Pa. highway that was caught on video
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
GOP lawmakers push bill targeting transgender girl athletes
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Nurse pleads guilty in fatal fall of H.R. McMaster's father
Show More
Biden signs Emmett Till Antilynching Act
The magic of Harry Potter is on display at Franklin Institute
Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates following drummer's death
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
1 in custody following barricade situation at Delaware home
More TOP STORIES News