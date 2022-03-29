Intoxicated driver jumps curb, kills child walking with mother in Philadelphia: DA

Timothy Robinson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after he allegedly drove under the influence and killed a young child who was walking on the sidewalk, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's office.It happened around 11 a.m. Monday on the 3000 block of West Girard Avenue.Authorities said 62-year-old Timothy Robinson was intoxicated when he jumped a sidewalk curb and hit a mother and her 3-year-old child while traveling in a 2020 Black Nissan Rogue SUV.The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The mother was not injured."My heart is broken for this child, and for the family that now grieves such a terrible loss. Intoxicated driving is never okay, and this tragedy is why. My office will work to hold Mr. Robinson accountable," said DA Larry Krasner in a statement.Robinson is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI and other related offenses.