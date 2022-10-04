Boricua #2, Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse are new to Philadelphia's dining scene

In Port Richmond, Boricua #2 is serving up the finest Puerto Rican cuisine, while Philly favorite Cavanaugh's puts a lavish sports bar in Rittenhouse.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Boricua is Spanish for Puerto Rican and the restaurant's motto is 'Yo Soy Boricua Que Tu Lo Sepa', or 'I am proud to be Puerto Rican.'

That pride is in every detail of the décor from the moment you walk in the door.

There's a bilingual menu with island trivia. Puerto Rico's iconic frog, the coqui, is everywhere you look.

The owners and siblings, Hector and Jasmine Serrano also added a wall of their mother's sayings. Their mom's pining for the flavors of her childhood, Hector says, is why Boricua exists.

Weekend specials include dishes like the steak and onions and fried pork chops, and the everyday menu is filled with Puerto Rican favorites like red beans, sweet plantains, mofongo, and pastelillos.

The roast pork is the restaurant's top seller. There's boneless chicken served with a red sauce gravy and a seafood salad also available in the grab-and-go case. The restaurants sells hundreds of tres leche a week.

While waiting for your food, you can pick up Puerto Rican souvenirs, like Puerto Rican buttons for your crocs and Puerto Rican flags for your rear-view mirror. There's also a wall of merchandise with everything from the Puerto Rican flag dresses and umbrellas to Puerto Rico Monopoly.

There's a Puerto Rican flag planted on every plate, and a saying at every seat, 'buen provecho,' which means 'enjoy your meal.'

Boricua #2 | Facebook

3843 Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19137 (inside Aramingo Shopping Center)

215-944-4646

For sports lovers, the nearly century-old Cavanaugh's has a brand new location in Rittenhouse dubbed Cav's Ritt.

The new location is only a block west of the old one but double the size. There's a bar on the first and the second level bar, 24 big screen TVs and an 11x6' video wall, enabling the restaurant to put on 12 different games at the same time.

They also put in a pizza oven that can cook a 10-inch pie in four minutes.

There's a Mediterranean salad with homemade falafel fried to order and a menu filled with shareable options.

The place is carb-heavy says GM Mike Anderson, who calls it a gluttonous, cheat day kind of place.

The award-winning wings are, by far, the best seller. You can choose from a half dozen sauces but the whiskey-based Cav sauce is the fan favorite.

There are 40 beers and no-frills cocktails like the Eagles Game Day Punch with tequila, pineapple juice and blue curaao to make it turn green.

There's a blue drink is called the bottoms up-named, Mike says, "because it goes down too easy." It's a mix of regular and coconut rum and coconut-flavored Red Bull, a good pick-me-up for those days you want to watch sports all day long.

Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse | Facebook | Instagram

1921 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

215-665-9500