How Philadelphia can curb its drag racing problem

The panel looks at the disturbing trend of street racing in Philadelphia and how the city and police should combat the problem.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and this week's panel had a rousing discussion on many topics, beginning with how city officials can curb the continued drag racing issues plaguing the city.

Then, they address the reasons why murders are trending down in Philadelphia, Mayoral candidate David Oh (R) wants five debates this fall, and how Cherelle Parker (D) spent the least amount of money per vote to win the democratic primary as opposed to her opponents Allan Domb and Jeff Brown.

They also talked about former N.J. Governor Chris Christie's presidential bid and his criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

Finally, our 6abc data team shares the changing trend in remote/hybrid work, saying that 19% of U.S. households and 35% in the Tristate area, have gone into work at least 1 day per week. Will "work life" change forever in America?

This week's panel consists of Bob Brady, Alison Young, Larry Platt and Jeff Jubelirer.