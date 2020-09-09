Injuries linger for the Eagles heading into the opener at Washington

The birds are banged up heading into the opener at Washington on Sunday, especially on offense.Eagle starting Right Tackle Lane Johnson and starting running back Miles Sanders are both still considered day to day and are only expected to participate in individual drills Wednesday."Lane is going to work today individually out at practice. He's a guy that's day-to-day. We'll see where he's at at the end of the week, but he's doing well. I'll just kind of update you, I guess, on he and Miles Sanders and guys that are going to be working that are day-to-day. Obviously, you'll get a report at the end of today's practice, but these guys -- you'll see these guys out there today working as we approach Sunday," Eagles Coach Doug Pederson said.Not a great sign as Wednesdays are the biggest practice of the week before a game and Johnson and Sanders have been out of training camp practices for weeks dealing with lower body injuries.Sanders is an invaluable member of the offense with his versatility.Sanders led all NFL Rookies in all purpose yards last year and is set to take the bulk of the carries this season.Johnson is one of the anchors of the offensive line protecting Carson Wentz who will also have an inexperienced right guard blocking as well Sunday in Landover, Maryland.The Eagles have said they are hoping to get the ball in Sanders's hands as much as humanly possible in 2020.Managing injuries early on is crucial, as the Eagles do not want injuries to linger the entire season as the Eagles are expected to make a deep playoffs run."I think it goes back to even last year when he missed some time and we managed him to get him ready to play. I do think that is a possibility. We'll get him through this week, see how he does and see where he's at on Sunday," Pederson said, regarding Sanders.Regarding Johnson, Pederson said, "Lane is a valuable piece to our offensive line. But yet we've got to prepare everybody if Lane is not available, and we've got to get our young guys ready to go. This is why when we select offensive linemen we look for guys that can play both left and right side, can play inside and outside. We've got some young players there that we'll have ready. We'll see where Lane is at today, and hopefully he'll progress in the right direction."Eagles will also be without rookie Jalen Reagor as well as Alshon Jeffery in the opener Sunday at 1 p.m.Carson Wentz will have to rely on DeSean Jackson who is hoping to bounce back after an injury play 2019."DeSean has done an outstanding job for us, not only as a player but now probably more so in this role. I think DeSean knows that where he is in his career and those that have kind of mentored him along the way, and now he's kind of in that same role where he can mentor these young guys. It's one of the things that I take notice of with him out at practice, being able to talk to our young players and young receivers and teach them the game. DeSean has always played it at an extremely high level. He's a great pro, takes his job seriously, and that's what he's instilling in our young players now," Pederson said.Overcoming obstacles will indeed be the theme of the NFL season and determine who will be the last team standing, especially with the coronavirus pandemic the Eagles and teams have to navigate.Pederson, as we have seen during the Super Bowl season, knows how to navigate through difficult and unforeseen obstaclesPederson has never lost an Eagles opener (4-0)