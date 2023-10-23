Eagles trading for Titans safety Kevin Byard, source tell ESPN

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are adding a much-needed reinforcement for their banged-up secondary, acquiring safety Kevin Byard in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Eagles are sending safety Terrell Edmunds plus two draft picks -- 2024 fifth- and sixth-round selections -- to the Titans, the source said.

The Eagles are dealing with injuries to their starting safeties. Reed Blankenship missed the team's victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night with a ribs injury while Justin Evans is currently on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Kevin Byard (31) in action during an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Byard has 27 interceptions since being drafted by the Titans in 2016. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2017 and 2021 and finished the 2022 season with 108 tackles and four interceptions. He has 47 tackles in six games this season.

Byard, 30, has never missed a game in eight seasons with the Titans.

The news of the trade was first reported by NFL Network.