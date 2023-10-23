Eagles trading for Titans safety Kevin Byard, source tell ESPN

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are adding a much-needed reinforcement for their banged-up secondary, acquiring safety Kevin Byard in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, a source confirmed to ESPN.
The Eagles are sending safety Terrell Edmunds plus two draft picks -- 2024 fifth- and sixth-round selections -- to the Titans, the source said.
The Eagles are dealing with injuries to their starting safeties. Reed Blankenship missed the team's victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night with a ribs injury while Justin Evans is currently on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Byard has 27 interceptions since being drafted by the Titans in 2016. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2017 and 2021 and finished the 2022 season with 108 tackles and four interceptions. He has 47 tackles in six games this season.
Byard, 30, has never missed a game in eight seasons with the Titans.
The news of the trade was first reported by NFL Network.