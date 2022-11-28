Soggy weather was no problem for Philadelphia Eagles fans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite the rain and the wind, Eagles fans flocked to South Philadelphia Sunday looking to bring home a win.

Expect nothing less from Eagles fans regardless of the weather.

"It's always sunny in Philadelphia baby, you know what I'm saying?" explained Preston Cramer of Norfolk Virginia.

From rows of tents to take cover from the rain to toasty fire pits, tailgaters had plenty of food and drinks to keep warm.

Some tens were even glowing for the holidays.

"We've been coming here for 20 years, it's gonna be a big game," said Bob Schlosberg of Newark Delaware before the Eagles took on the Packers.

Fans were decked out too.

"Do you know I waited in line two hours to get this hat?" said Wanda Hargrove of West Oak Lane.

In the sea of green, you could spot some Packers fans.

While Gennifer Bivens is an Eagles fan, her one sister is cheering for the other team.

"She's getting treated really bad... and if they beat us I probably can't talk to her at least for a week," teased Bivens.