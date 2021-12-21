Action News Sports

Wells Fargo Center releases parking guidance ahead of Flyers, Eagles home games Tuesday

Sports fans are being encouraged to arrive early and take public transportation.
Are the Eagles still playing WFT Tuesday? Here's what we know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wells Fargo Center officials are warning Philadelphia Flyers fans to arrive early for Tuesday night's game against the Washington Capitals.

The arena will host fans in South Philadelphia on the same night as the rescheduled Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field.

SEE ALSO: Eagles QB Hurts could start Tuesday as WFT still deals with COVID outbreak

Both games are slated to start at 7 p.m.

"There's no way around it: traffic around the Stadium District will be extremely heavy tomorrow night with both of these games taking place at the same time. We strongly encourage fans attending either game to arrive early and consider taking public transportation if at all possible," said a Wells Fargo Center spokesperson.

All Wells Fargo Center lots will be reserved for fans attending the Flyers game. Fans must show their Flyers tickets to park in a Wells Fargo Center lot.

All fans attending the Eagles game will be directed to park in Lots M/N/P (opening at 12:00 p.m.), Lots Q-X (opening at 12:00 p.m.), or Lot K (reserved parking opening at 2:30 p.m.). Anyone with an Eagles pre-paid parking pass for Wells Fargo Center Lots A-G should use their existing pass to park in Lots M, N, P, or Q-X.

All fans are encouraged to take public transportation to Tuesday's games.
More TOP STORIES News