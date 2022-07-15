sports flash

Exactly what are the Philadelphia Flyers doing to get better? We're still waiting to see

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hours after the NHL Free Agent signing period began - players were being signed left and right.

Some big names remained - like Johnny Gaudreau. You know, the superstar forward who wrapped up a terrific season with Calgary.

Career-highs in goals and assists.

The Gloucester Catholic grad. The guy who wants to play closer to home.

Yes, that guy.

Well, Flyers General Manager Chuck Fletcher killed any hope of the team getting Johnny Hockey by saying the Flyers were never in the Gaudreau sweepstakes -- and that they were not going after the higher-priced talent.

So what did the Flyers do this off-season? ,

They signed forward Nicolas Deslauriers.

They brought back defenseman Justin Braun.

They traded for another defenseman in Tony DeAngelo.

That's what we're supposed to be excited about heading into the season?

The Flyers haven't appeared in a Cup final in a dozen years.

But Fletcher is - at least publicly - putting out a positive spin.

He says he expects the Flyers to be "competitive" next season.

Fletcher is banking on two things - health and a new voice.

He cites the fact the Flyers lost more than 500 man games to injuries last season.

He calls that the biggest issue of last season.

The other thing he's banking on - is a new voice.

John Tortorella is the new coach.

We'll have to wait to see what he can do with mostly the same old roster.
