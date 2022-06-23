visions

Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus celebrates 40th anniversary with 'Songs of the Phoenix' show

By Bethany Owings
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus celebrates 40th with remarkable show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus has been belting out tunes for 40 years, and at the same time, acting as an anchor in the community.

The nonprofit puts on a variety of performances complete with costumes, dancers and a live orchestra.

"We do everything from POP, classical, everything in between. We also tie it to other elements," says Joe Buches, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus.

The group cemented a well-respected reputation.

"We've performed with some celebrities," says Buches, "We are resident at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre."

It's a trip down memory lane for longtime director Buches.

"We've grown a lot," says Buches, "The Founding Director was Michael Rochelle."

Many choirs emerged in the 1980s in response to the AIDS epidemic.

"For a safe place, and unfortunately, sing at funerals," says Buches, "When I started 18 years ago, there are about 35 members and now, we have over 150 members."

It serves as a social outlet.

"There are people who have known each other for 30 years," says Buches.

The 40th is a reflection on rebuilding from the pandemic.

"Last year, we did the whole season virtually," says Buches, "I'm glad to be back."

The aptly named the show: 'Songs of the Phoenix.'

"It was all diverse composers, about coming back to life," says Buches.
---
The Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus | Facebook | Instagram
2111 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19103
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridepride monthvisions
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISIONS
How a Philly psychiatrist helped pave the way for LGBTQ+ civil rights
Jadzia Axelrod contributes to transgender representation in literature
The fight to keep LGBTQ+ books, stories in libraries
Visions celebrates 2022 Pride, hosted by Adam Joseph
TOP STORIES
Teen killed after being hit by SUV driven by half-naked man: Police
2 suspects in custody in killing of 15-year-old outside Philly home
Man swings excavator bucket at troopers to stop son's arrest: Police
4 suspects chase down 18-year-old man in Frankford shooting: Police
NJ teen visits 35 countries on 6 continents in under 24 hours
Woman in medically induced coma after being found on fire
Shootout leaves 3 critically injured in West Philadelphia
Show More
Economist expert weighs in on Biden's gas tax holiday proposal
17-year-old shot multiple times while trying to steal car: Police
Former NFL player, NJ native Tony Siragusa dies at 55
Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
Art project helps rehab patients 'look up' for inspiration
More TOP STORIES News