Man shot 6 times outside Philly bar inspiring others during recovery at Magee Rehab

"The biggest milestone definitely is me being able to move my hand." Jamier Malik Howard said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In November 2020, Jamier Malik Howard was shot six times and left for dead after he walked out of a bar in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

The 34-year-old was in the hospital for months and then transferred to a nursing home facility.

Doctors say he is an incomplete quadriplegic. After some setbacks, he was finally able to begin with Magee Rehabilitation Center.

Howard, a recording artist and designer who used to rack up Instagram followers from his music posts, is now gaining new followers who are watching and listening to his inspiring message to walk again.

"Get out of that bed because in this situation it is so easy to lay back and let months, days and years pass and you're just miserable," said Howard during a rehab session at one of Magee's Rehabilitation centers in South Philadelphia.

"I was lured, robbed, shot and left for dead," said Howard of his shooting.

He is now able to reflect on his progress.

"Coming where I came from, I wasn't moving at all, shoot, I wasn't talking," said Howard.

Albert Vernacchio, an occupational therapist at Magee, has worked with Howard.

"He's an incomplete cervical spinal cord injury so he has quadriparesis," said Vernacchio. "He achieved more movement, he's able to get his arm up to do a little bit of feeding, very minimal but stages of upper body dressing."

Howard remembers every new moment since he was injured.

"First my fingers started twitching, my left finger then my toes started moving. The biggest milestone definitely is me being able to move my hand," said Howard.

Magee has an increase in gunshot victims as patients because of the gun violence plaguing the city.

Howard, who vows to walk again, has a message for the young kids.

"Be mindful of everything that you say and do. Be careful. Put the guns down," said Howard.

His Instagram followers are listening to his words of inspiration. Many of them are physically disabled themselves. Many are also gunshot victims.