Manhunt underway for 3 home invasion suspects who kidnapped man in Philadelphia: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A manhunt is underway for three suspects who allegedly broke into a home and kidnapped a man in Philadelphia on Sunday night, Action News has learned.

Police have confirmed that this investigation spawns three different locations including Rivers Casino in Fishtown.

The incident started as a home invasion on the 4600 block of Decatur Street in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.

At some point during the incident, police say the suspects kidnapped the man before letting him go at a Wawa in Wissinoming.

Only Action News was there as medical staff and police tended to the man who is believed to be the victim.

He was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Police confirm that officers responded to Rivers Casino in Fishtown in connection with this case, but no further details were released.

No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

