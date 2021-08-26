death investigation

Man found dead outside Philadelphia elementary school after rock assault

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch Action News at 12pm: August 26, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A homicide investigation is underway on the grounds of an elementary school in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

That's where police say someone attacked and killed a 37-year-old man with a rock on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was found outside of Cramp Elementary School on the 3400 block of Mascher Street just before 12 p.m.



Neighbors say the 37-year-old man was allegedly stealing from a homeowner on Waterloo Street before the assault.

Police do have a man in custody. It's unclear what charges he may be facing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.



MORE TOP STORIES:









Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
NJ family petitions for change after losing son in crash
Boy found dead in Pennsylvania river after going missing from campsite
Murder victim found tied up near Delaware Co. cemetery
New details revealed following Bucks County woman's spring break death
TOP STORIES
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
New images released of what Fairmount Park rapist could look like
GOP leaders reject Gov. Wolf's call for mask mandate in Pa. schools
'Made in America' 2021 info: Road closures, COVID precautions, more
What to know about Afghanistan's Islamic State after Kabul attack
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
Tropical Depression 9 forms with Louisiana landfall favorable
Show More
Central Bucks School Board rejects plan to mandate masks
Naked baby on Nirvana album cover sues band, alleging 'child porn'
Man dies after shooting outside Wilmington gas station; 2 sought
Shark sightings: Why are we seeing more at the Jersey Shore?
Newly released video shows cop pummel Black man with flashlight
More TOP STORIES News