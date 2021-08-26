Man found dead outside Philadelphia elementary school after rock assault

.@PhillyPolice on scene of the 3400 block of Mascher Street. Man was killed with a rock. Neighbors say the 37 year old man was stealing from a homeowner on Waterloo street before the assault pic.twitter.com/ySmMyKQ4ud — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 26, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A homicide investigation is underway on the grounds of an elementary school in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.That's where police say someone attacked and killed a 37-year-old man with a rock on Thursday afternoon.The victim was found outside of Cramp Elementary School on the 3400 block of Mascher Street just before 12 p.m.Neighbors say the 37-year-old man was allegedly stealing from a homeowner on Waterloo Street before the assault.Police do have a man in custody. It's unclear what charges he may be facing.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.