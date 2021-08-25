New Jersey police officer wounded after chase, gun battle released from the hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10970329" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over police chase that ended in motorcycle crash on August 23, 2021.

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A police officer who was wounded following a gun battle in New Jersey has been released from the hospital.The officer is from the Monroe Twp. Police Department. Further details about the extent of the officer's injuries were not released.The man arrested after the incident late Monday night, 41-year-old Arthur Henry Disanto Jr., remains hospitalized after being shot.Disanto was wanted on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a woman in her Media home on July 3.At around 7 p.m. Monday, Pennsylvania State Police troopers tried to stop a motorcycle driven by Disanto in Marple, Pa. He was later spotted by a plainclothes officer in Folcroft who was driving an unmarked police SUV.The officer caught up with the motorcycle on the 8400 block of Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia. Disanto got off the bike and reached for a gun in his waistband as the officer got out of his vehicle, authorities said.The officer retreated behind the SUV, and Disanto got in and drove off, authorities said. The officer shot out the windows as Disanto left. It's unclear whether Disanto fired any shots then, and the officer was not injured.Authorities tracked the SUV to Deptford Township, New Jersey, but Disanto had already exited and taken SWAT gear that had been inside, including a bulletproof vest and helmet, authorities said.Some of the SUV's windows were blown out due to gunfire from the initial shooting in Philadelphia.A drone spotted Disanto on a shed roof, authorities said. He ran off and then traded gunfire shortly before midnight in front of a home in Washington Township, authorities said.Only Action News was there as officers converged on the home along Barnsboro Road and took Disanto into custody.Disanto Jr. has been charged with armed carjacking in connection with the stolen police vehicle. The Pennsylvania State Police file charges in Delaware County for fleeing and eluding.The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is also expected to file charges against Disanto.