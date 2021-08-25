police chase

New Jersey police officer wounded after chase, gun battle released from the hospital

Arthur Henry Disanto Jr., the suspect shot during the incident, remains hospitalized.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect arrested after shooting at officers, stealing SUV: Sources

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A police officer who was wounded following a gun battle in New Jersey has been released from the hospital.

The officer is from the Monroe Twp. Police Department. Further details about the extent of the officer's injuries were not released.

The man arrested after the incident late Monday night, 41-year-old Arthur Henry Disanto Jr., remains hospitalized after being shot.

Disanto was wanted on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a woman in her Media home on July 3.



At around 7 p.m. Monday, Pennsylvania State Police troopers tried to stop a motorcycle driven by Disanto in Marple, Pa. He was later spotted by a plainclothes officer in Folcroft who was driving an unmarked police SUV.

The officer caught up with the motorcycle on the 8400 block of Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia. Disanto got off the bike and reached for a gun in his waistband as the officer got out of his vehicle, authorities said.

The officer retreated behind the SUV, and Disanto got in and drove off, authorities said. The officer shot out the windows as Disanto left. It's unclear whether Disanto fired any shots then, and the officer was not injured.

Authorities tracked the SUV to Deptford Township, New Jersey, but Disanto had already exited and taken SWAT gear that had been inside, including a bulletproof vest and helmet, authorities said.

Some of the SUV's windows were blown out due to gunfire from the initial shooting in Philadelphia.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over police chase that ended in motorcycle crash on August 23, 2021.



A drone spotted Disanto on a shed roof, authorities said. He ran off and then traded gunfire shortly before midnight in front of a home in Washington Township, authorities said.

Only Action News was there as officers converged on the home along Barnsboro Road and took Disanto into custody.

Disanto Jr. has been charged with armed carjacking in connection with the stolen police vehicle. The Pennsylvania State Police file charges in Delaware County for fleeing and eluding.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is also expected to file charges against Disanto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadeptford townshippolice chaseshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Suspect identified after shooting at officers, stealing SUV
Bucks shooting suspect killed after chase ends in Philly shootout
Drone, K9s help track Radnor Township burglary suspect
Video: Cowboy comes to rescue after CO horses get loose on highway
TOP STORIES
These popular grocery store staples may be hard to find right now
NJ tops 1,000 COVID hospitalizations for first time since May
COVID-19 vaccine less protective against delta, lowers risk: CDC
David Murphy to retire after more than 30 years with Action News
New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally
Video shows shark swim next to 11-year-old girl at Myrtle Beach
US troops must get shots ASAP, defense secretary says
Show More
Afghan families take refuge in Philly; NJ standing ready to help
'No vax' messages spray-painted across Upper Gwynedd Township
J&J booster shot generates huge spike in antibodies, company says
Shootings leave 2 dead, 5 hurt including 14-year-old in Philly
AccuWeather: Staying hot and humid this week
More TOP STORIES News