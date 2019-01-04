Philadelphia man celebrates 100th birthday at Juniata Park Adult Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia man celebrates 100th birthday at Juniata Park Adult Center. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There was a joyful occasion to honor a Philadelphia man who is celebrating 10 decades of life.

The room was full of applause for Rocco Lodise, who is turning 100 this weekend.

Friends and family gathered for the surprise party at the Juniata Park Adult Center.

Born in 1919, Rocco has a passion for dancing which started when he was only a teenager.

And for the past 25 years, Rocco has been the dance instructor at the Adult Center.

His advice for a long life is to stay busy and keep moving.

Mr. Lodise fought in World War II, later married and raised four children before working for the Post Office.

He was presented with a special declaration from the Philadelphia Parks and Rec for his dedication to teaching others to dance and creating smiles for all these years.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly news
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police in Del. had pursued driver who crashed in South Philly, killing 3
Police: Man arrested after bringing gun and drugs into Darby school
Doctors 'aggressively monitoring' injured police officer
Eagles players say they'll fight for Foles in Chicago
Ducis meets Eagles fans at Birds bar in Chicago
"Tatt Man" has head to toe tribute to the Eagles
Haddonfield Police welcome their first K9 officer, Blue
Malnourished dog left with heartbreaking note at animal shelter
Show More
Philadelphia police recruit officer collapses, taken to hospital
N.J. wedding venue closes, leaving couples scrambling
Trump threatens to close government for "months or even years"
Woman in vegetative state for 14 years gives birth; investigation underway
Police identify 2 men killed in Camden Co. crash
More News