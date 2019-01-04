Philadelphia man celebrates 100th birthday at Juniata Park Adult Center

There was a joyful occasion to honor a Philadelphia man who is celebrating 10 decades of life.The room was full of applause for Rocco Lodise, who is turning 100 this weekend.Friends and family gathered for the surprise party at the Juniata Park Adult Center.Born in 1919, Rocco has a passion for dancing which started when he was only a teenager.And for the past 25 years, Rocco has been the dance instructor at the Adult Center.His advice for a long life is to stay busy and keep moving.Mr. Lodise fought in World War II, later married and raised four children before working for the Post Office.He was presented with a special declaration from the Philadelphia Parks and Rec for his dedication to teaching others to dance and creating smiles for all these years.------