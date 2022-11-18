Traffic Alert: Road closures for 2022 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

PHILADELPHIA -- The City of Philadelphia has announced road closures for the Philadelphia Marathon Race Weekend.
Several streets will be closed throughout the city during the weekend of Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20.
City officials say traffic delays can be expected. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, avoid areas along the race course, allow for extra driving time and proceed with caution during race weekend.
"Due to increased security in the Parkway area, parking and traffic regulations will be strictly enforced. Street closures will be implemented on a rolling basis and will be lifted as runners go by and roads are serviced. City officials urge motorists to refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal," the Office of Special Events said.
The Philadelphia Marathon Race Weekend, organized by the Office of the Managing Director, welcomes over 30,000 runners, 60,000 spectators, and 3,000 volunteers each year to the city.
Roadways and areas that will be impacted include:
Road Closures and Parking Restrictions by Date
Friday, November 18
The inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., on Friday, November 18. At 2:45 p.m., all lanes will be opened for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.
Saturday, November 19
As part of enhanced security for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, City of Philadelphia "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 19.
Street closures will be in effect for the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K on Saturday, from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 25th Streets, on Kelly Drive, and numerous other roads in Center City (see complete list below). Prior to Saturday, "No Parking" signs will be posted in the Parkway area, and along the race course. On Saturday, the vicinity near 18th Street and the Parkway, and the Logan Circle area will be closed to vehicular traffic until approximately 11:30 a.m.
The following streets will be affected across the city on Saturday, November 19:
Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police.
Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday, November 19 during event hours will be maintained via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D' Harnoncourt Drive.
Motorists and pedestrians can expect delays when trying to cross roads or streets along the race course. Police will allow traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants. All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval will be open to traffic by 5:00 p.m. The inbound, inner drive of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street, will be closed until Sunday afternoon at 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 20
As part of enhanced security for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, City of Philadelphia "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 20.
Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police.
Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sunday, November 20 during event hours will be maintained via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D' Harnoncourt Drive.
Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians can expect delays when trying to cross roads or streets along the race course. Police will allow traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants. All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be fully open to traffic by 5:00 p.m.
Public Transportation
Philadelphia's mass transit system (SEPTA) offers two subway lines, regional rail service to and from the surrounding suburbs, and bus service throughout the city. Below is a summary of SEPTA detours (from the SEPTA website) that will be in effect during Marathon Race Weekend. Check the SEPTA website for additional information.
Bus detour information and updates or changes to service will be published on SEPTA's System Status page. Customers can also use TransitView on the SEPTA app. Riders should check System Status regularly or follow @SEPTA and @SEPTA_BUS on Twitter for updates. Detour times are subject to change.
Detours: Half Marathon & Marathon
Detours on the Routes listed below are scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20. Select buses will operate on different routes during the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and the AACR Philadelphia Marathon. Service is subject to change. Customers should refer to System Status regularly for updates to routing throughout the day.
In addition to the routes noted below, Bus Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 will operate on a temporary detour to allow for the setup of marathon events on Ben Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval and 20th Street. Routing information will be posted to System Status prior to the event.
Regional Rail
Customers can take Regional Rail Trains to Suburban Station or 30th Street Station for access to the start and finish lines. Check the SEPTA website for schedule information and updates.
Event Alerts
Sign up for free text alerts from the City to get weather, transit, event details, and public safety updates. Text RUNPHL (one word, no space) to 888-777.
Impact on Cultural Institutions
While cultural institutions along or near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will experience the greatest impact from the race, they generally will maintain normal weekend hours of operation on Marathon Race Weekend. These institutions include: The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Barnes Foundation, Fairmount Water Works, The Franklin Institute, Free Library of Philadelphia - Parkway Central Library, The Galleries at Moore College of Art and Design, Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Perelman Building Annex, Rodin Museum, and Eastern State Penitentiary.
Parking may be available at or near the cultural institutions, but using public transportation is strongly encouraged. The institutions' individual websites should be referenced for information on exhibit hours, ticket admission, and parking accommodations.