Philadelphia opening 2nd neighborhood mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

It will be set up at the Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School in the city's Juniata section.
Mayor Jim Kenney will join Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, along with other leaders, to tour the site before it opens in the morning.
The plan is to vaccinate up to 500 people every day that the the clinics are operating, according to city officials.
The clinic at Martin Luther King Jr. Older Adult Center opened Tuesday as the first center under this new effort to make vaccines more available.
SEE ALSO: Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening in North Philadelphia
A mix of people who live nearby and others from across the city were receiving the vaccine.
"Until we get these numbers down, until we get the herd immunity, we're not going to get any sense of normalcy in the city of Philadelphia and in this country," said Philadelphia Council President Darrell Clarke.
These locations are open to Philadelphia residents who had appointments and fall within phase 1B.
When it comes to getting appointments at these sites, city officials say you must first fill out the vaccine interest form on the Philadelphia health department's website or call by phone.
After that, when it's your turn to receive the vaccine, you'll be notified by email or phone to set up an appointment.
Message from City of Philadelphia:
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is providing COVID-19 vaccine to all Philadelphia residents. Unfortunately, there is not enough vaccine in the city right now for everyone who wants it. So the Health Department needs to make sure that people who are at the highest risk from COVID can get access to it first. Completing this form will let the Health Department know that you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and make sure that people with the highest risk can get it first. If you cannot complete this form, please call the Health Department at (215) 685-5488 or email covid@phila.gov.
SEE ALSO: FEMA to open mass vaccination site at Pennsylvania Convention Center